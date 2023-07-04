Book Extract: ‘I had a job to do’

As the station house officer, he has certain powers. Similarly, each of the special police forces, whether Central Bureau of Investigation, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) or Border Security Force, has a law governing its functioning.

The SPG had no law governing it. If in the course of protecting the PM, the SPG personnel were compelled to draw their guns and shoot, they had nothing to protect themselves with, except for claiming the right of self-defence—not the defence of the PM but their own defence.

There were discussions that we needed a law to govern the SPG. I was given the job, and I drafted the legislation for the SPG Act. Even today, it is in the statute book for anyone to read. One particular section of the Act said that the SPG shall provide proximate protection to the PM and his immediate family.

I went up to Rajiv and suggested that we needed to include past PMs and their families too in the Act. Another question was whether it should only be about protecting the PM or the President, too? It was decided that the SPG Act would only cover the PM and nobody else.

In 1988–89, I told Rajiv, ‘Today you are the PM, tomorrow you might not be. But the danger to you, because of whatever you did or did not do as the PM, will remain.’ I quoted the example of USA, from which we borrow many things. There, the Federal Bureau of Investigation looks after the president’s family even long after he is dead and gone.

Citing this practice, I argued that Rajiv and his immediate family would need protection even after he gave up the job due to election loss or any other reason. The laws should protect the PM and his immediate family, along with the former PMs and their immediate families.

But Rajiv did not agree. He thought that people would believe he was doing it out of pure self-interest. He said no for the former PMs; it was enough to include the present one. I tried to convince him but in vain.