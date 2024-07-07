Book Extract: India’s tryst with democracy

Title: The Republic Relearnt: Renewing Indian Democracy 1947–2024

Author: Radha Kumar

Publisher: Vintage Books

Pages: 432

Price: Rs 999 (hardcover)

What, if any, are the lessons learned for Indian democracy from [its] brief history? As is often the case across the world, there are as many lessons on what not to do as to do.

One overwhelming lesson from the three waves of renewal encapsulates both. Democrats won each time they revived the constitutional vision of a freer and more egalitarian society, and Indian voters showed unlimited patience in accepting very limited fulfilment of that vision.

Democrats lost when it seemed apparent that they no longer upheld the constitutional vision. Their neglect of key reforms, despite available proposals, contributed to the weakening of institutions to protect democracy.

Disquietingly, key flaws in Indian democracy have been present from its very inception; they were exploited during the Emergency and again during the past ten years. Though, as chapter six concludes, the conditions for totalitarianism are still incipient, considerable inroads have been made into the impartiality of administration, executive checks and the accommodative capacity of society. More challengingly still, extreme forms of brutality have been internalized to a tangible if unmeasurable extent.