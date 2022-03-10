Book Extract: Irrfan-Dialogues With the Wind

My real work with Irrfan, the actor, began during our second rehearsal. As the film is a tale told by a ghost, who is neither a man nor a woman, and the tale is about a woman who is brought up as a man, the film’s terrain is the borderland between the real and the fable.

With the actors, then, I was, looking for a playing that would make this liminal character of the film palpable, sensuous, but I also wanted to see in the actors’ bodies the exhaustion and anguish of this threshold existence.

We began our second day of rehearsal by sharing stories of the Partition that members of our family had lived and how that might have affected later generations, including us. Tisca, Rasika and Tillotama had many such tales to share, but Irrfan seemed to have gained all his knowledge of the Partition from the stories of Saadat Hasan Manto.

While the three women, enraptured by their indomitable ancestors or unnerved by the horror in their family tales, started experimenting with simple gestures like sitting, standing, walking, reaching out to someone or something, Irrfan sat on the extended ledge at the large window in the living-room, his rolled cigarette in hand, and watched.

I ignored him and kept working with the three women. The next day, it was the same. He sat on the window ledge and watched us. But this day, I was watching him too and I noticed that he kept adjusting his way of sitting. He would cross one leg before him while leaning his elbow on the knee of the other. A little later, I would see that both his legs were up, his hand on his right knee and his torso inclined back. And still later, his torso was folded forward over his knees, his head hanging down but his gaze still on us.

When the rehearsal ended that evening, Irrfan stayed back as the others left. I made us tea with cardamom and we sat down together on the ledge.

“You had sent me a painting by Van Gogh, you remember? Olive trees?”