Book Extract: Know your onions, er, mangoes

It really does go all the way. All the way up to the mango tree, which also takes numerous risks to produce the fruit—with the soil, weather, pests and plant diseases. What does the tree desire? To spread its seed, contained inside the fruit. Plants are rooted to the ground. The mango tree cannot disperse its seeds without animals carrying them to new grounds; so it attracts them with fruit. Yes, the tree takes all those risks to give you pleasure, seducing you to do its bidding. It is driven by a compulsion going back millions of years.

Two words appear repeatedly in conversations about the mango: risk and shauq. Over and over, from India’s north to south, in one form or another. In orchards, markets, research labs and drawing rooms. Shauq means several things in Arabic: desire, craving, longing, fancy, pleasure, curiosity, nostalgia and, above all, passion. If you are ‘kam-shauq’, the Urdu dictionary says you are indifferent.

Biology abhors indifference. The story of life is propelled by seduction, by taking a chance, by the kind of give-and-take that makes it difficult to tell a winner from a loser. Did we humans domesticate the mango? Or, as the author Michael Pollan might ask, did the mango domesticate us? Your answer is determined by who you are. If trees had their own eighteen-minute TED Talks, they might hold up the mango as a case study. Title: ‘How to domesticate a primate and compel it to propagate your seed’!

“It is really irritating to deal with reporters during mango season,” a mango grower told me. “They want nothing more than a few quotes to go with a prefabricated storyline. They do not want to get to know the farmer at all. Are we not human? Are we not worth knowing?” Many growers have ranted at me in a similar vein. In fact, they do not know how to react if a reporter shows interest in them, in their work, in their life. Scientists, too!

Editors, though, need mango stories each season. They go to the features desk, where the smart writers with degrees in literature and history can produce attractive text without getting any reporting dirt on their shoes. Their literary bent allows them to draw from poets like Kalidasa and Mirza Ghalib. Their familiarity with history brings forth grand stories of nawabs and kings. Talented food writers can whip up a hyper-detailed write-up on the just-so taste of an exotic variety in a trice. This means each season produces several readable feature articles on the mango, on festivals and the choicest varieties. There is little reportage on the actual fruit or those who grow it or those who research it. Many Indians consider themselves mango experts; almost all are mistaken and poorly informed—from consumers to traders to growers.

Scholars and scientists also get things wrong. More often than not, historical details and backstories of mango varieties are twisted, embellished with apocrypha for special effect. Such material pops in research papers and gets published in academic journals! This explains why a mango-obsessed country actually knows so little about its obsession. Not many know that trees of almost all prize varieties produce fruit only once in two years. That only two dozen varieties out of India’s thousand-odd have any commercial value. That you cannot rely on most names of mango varieties because they change from region to region, sometimes within a region.

No crop gets similar editorial leeway. A subject so tasty can carry even the tiring accounts of farming and agricultural research that are anathema to the media’s short attention span.

Title Mangifera indica: A Biography of the Mango/ Author Sopan Joshi/ Publisher Aleph/ Pages 432/ Price Rs 799 (hardcover)