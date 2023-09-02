Book Extract: Mangling meaning and intent

RG believed that the answer, therefore, did not lie in rejecting the shariat, but in incorporating its provisions in our jurisprudence, so that interpretation and implementation were placed in the hands of our civil courts.

To this end, the law minister in May 1986 introduced and had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Bill, which sought to bring within the ambit of India’s civil law the processes of maintenance decreed in the shariat, with the additional provision of the magistrate being authorised to ‘order’ the relevant state’s Waqf Board to look after divorced Muslim women who were neglected by the male members of their family of birth.

Critics described this as unwarranted ‘appeasement’ to garner minority votes. But this reconciliation of Muslim Personal Law and the nation’s civil law was accepted by hard-core Muslim MPs and the community as a whole, including Muslim clerics and theologians, as a solution that both respected the constitutional right of all Indians (both majority and minorities) to their respective personal laws and the humanitarian need to ensure that no woman was inhumanly abandoned to her fate.

Nevertheless, a renowned leftist Muslim lawyer and jurist, Daniyal Latifi, after the passage filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court in September 1986, four months after the passage of the Act, challenging its legitimacy. The 2001 judgment of the Supreme Court on this writ petition commended the former prime minister for giving effect to the 1985 Supreme Court judgment while meeting the concerns of the Muslim community.

In particular, the Supreme Court’s 2001 judgment held that no fundamental rights of divorced Muslim women had been abrogated by the Act of 1986.