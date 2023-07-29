Book Extract: Nowhere to call home

Until the mobile revolution, when wires connected the world, we encased ourselves in STD/ISD booths to make phone calls. International trunk calls were expensive, but a certain call package made phone calls to Tibet affordable. Since half of Dharamsala Tibetans came from Tibet in recent years, they all called Tibet regularly. This was the only direct link between exile and home.

Once, on Losar, the Tibetan New Year, I watched a long line of young men and women outside a phone booth in McLeod Ganj. One by one, the refugees entered the cubicle, spoke to their loved ones in Tibet, cried, and came out emotionally wrecked, then paid and left. I called the booth the Cry Box. I realised that the maximum number of Tibetans in Dharamsala cry during Losar.

That evening, as I walked down the hillside, taking the shortcut through the pine woods and oaks, I reflected that they were fortunate to have someone to cry to, a house to call home. Being exile-born myself and having been deposited in a boarding school as a semi-orphan from early childhood, I find it painful even to write here that I grew up distanced from my family. That night I wrote:

‘Losar is when we the juveniles and bastards

call home across the Himalayas

and cry into the wire.’

(from the poem ‘How I Lost My Losar’)

Through the profound loneliness of being far away from my parents and our imagined homeland, I have often thought that we are children of our circumstances and that history is our father and the culture that nourishes us our mother.