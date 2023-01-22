Book Extract: Pain, Grace and Resilience

Bone marrow puncture is a procedure where a thick, large needle goes directly into the bone to draw out blood cells from the centre of the bone. It is often done with no attempt at all to prevent or treat the ensuing pain. (The covering of the bone, periosteum, is one of the most sensitive parts of the body, and a needle going through it can cause terrible pain.) The same holds true for lumbar punctures where the heftiest hospital attendants would tear the child away from their mother’s arms and almost break the child in two to keep the back curved while a needle was inserted between the two vertebrae.

Such pain impacts much more than physical suffering. It can cause uncontrollable panic attacks or behavioural problems in the long term. The saddest part is that much of this suffering is unnecessary. Even with limited resources, pain can be prevented.

So, to begin with, we drew up concise guidelines to prevent procedure-related pain. It was not a success. Doctors were pressed for time; they did not even want to look at it.

Nurses were even busier. First attempt: failure.

We changed our strategy. Could the children be sent to our clinic prior to the procedure so that we could prepare them for a painful procedure? This worked. The little ones walked over to the clinic from the children’s hospital situated across the road. It became something like a get-together, almost like playtime.

We would apply EMLA cream on the skin and cover the area with a piece of sticking plaster. (EMLA is eutectic mixture of local anaesthetics, a name so long and unpronounceable that it might have been invented to bolster reverence for the medical profession.) After about forty-five minutes, these areas would become insensitive. The children would then stream back to their cancer ward for their injections.

The difference it made was phenomenal. Much of the agony was abated; but not all.