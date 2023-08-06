Book Extract: Rescuing our endangered landscapes

Flying higher than Mount Everest, I look down from the smudged, double-glassed oval porthole of a commercial plane; 37,000 feet below me I see a twisting, turning blue-and-white river, braiding into itself silt and sand. On its banks are hamlets and a mosaic of green and brown farmland. A bridge straddles the river; clumps of trees punctuate the landscape.

Half an hour later, another river snakes below me. This one is browner, thicker, carrying more water, sand and silt. Big towns sprawl on its banks. Cocooned within our airborne tube and disconnected from the land below, my fellow passengers snooze with the shades pulled down.

I turn to the map on the screen embedded in the seat-back in front of me and trace the flight’s path. We are over the Ganga, where it bends into West Bengal from Bihar. Just two days prior, I was in that area. On an almond-shaped wooden fishing boat, we had pushed upriver and gone downstream all week long. The monsoon freshet was abating and the water level was decreasing slowly, revealing old silt islands, birthing new ones.

What I knew from being on the river, that I could never have known from flying high above it, was that it behaved differently on either side of the bend. The left bank was vastly unlike the right bank.

The people on either side lived disparate lives, they did not speak the same language, they grew different varieties of crops and rice; they harvested at different times and in vastly dissimilar ways. They experienced the same river differently. And this becomes clear only at ground level, while moving slowly through the landscape and paying close attention.