Book Extract: The freedom that isn’t hers

Title: The Curse: Stories

Author: Salma (Tamil original)

Translator: N. Kalyan Raman (English translation)

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages 192

Price Rs 350 (Paperback)

---

She must have been sixteen then. ‘Ah, ah, pull it up…pull it up…harder, that’s it. Here, take it.’ When she woke up startled by the melee of voices, she was confused, unable to grasp what was going on. Eyes still drowsy with sleep, she glanced at the clock. It was seven.

Expecting a scolding from her mother for having missed the early morning prayer, she got up from the bed. Picking up the dupatta which had come loose, she stood near the bed and wore it properly.

From the sounds drifting in from the backyard, she guessed that the motor was being repaired. She opened the window of her room and peeped out at the men who were standing in the stone-paved passage near the well. Kaliyappan and his co-workers were pulling out the pipe. Someone must be standing inside the well.

She had to pee urgently. She wanted to call out to her mother, but it seemed impossible. Beyond the stone-paved passage was the kitchen. She pondered for a while about what to do, then decided to raise her voice and call her mother.

Her mother didn’t like her yelling in front of men outside the family. Still, there was no other way out. ‘Amma, Amma,’ she called out in a loud voice. Feeling disheartened, she shouted a little more forcefully, ‘Amma!’

‘Amma, little sister is calling you.’ Hearing her holler, Kali called out to her mother who was in the kitchen.

‘What, you’re up already?’ As soon as her mother entered the room, Shamim said, ‘I badly need to pee, Amma.’