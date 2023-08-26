Book Extract: The making of a nation

Title: Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century; Author: Joya Chatterji; Publisher: Penguin Viking; Pages: 864; Price Rs 1,299 (hardcover)

---

When my brothers and I were still young enough to be told what to do, my father would insist that we all travel en famille, by train from Delhi for 40-odd hours, to spend the summer holidays in the ancestral household. This was a sprawling set-up in north Bengal, in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas.

I looked forward to these visits as much as my mother dreaded them. For me the Hill Cart Road household offered freedom from the constraints of an urban nuclear family, with all its boring restrictions. ‘Oh no, you must never go out alone, you must never wander away in the park, the budhdha baba (scary old man) will take you away!’ our ayah never tired of warning us. ‘Do your homework! Change out of your uniform! Don’t pat stray dogs! Don’t eat street food!’ The list of my mother’s admonitions seemed endless.

The Hill Cart Road establishment—a large high-walled compound of adjacent houses of different sizes and styles, workers’ cottages, wells, kitchens, fruit trees, coconut palms and cowsheds—was for me brimful of pleasures.

The elders left a host of cousins, ranging from their early twenties to children just out of nappies, pretty much unsupervised. All my cousins played with me; none was too superior. […]

There were trees to climb (the jackfruit was my favourite) and quiet places to read. The household had its own milkman (goala) and cows, and no one stopped me when I petted the calves. I frolicked with Kanchha’s children and rode on his shoulders—Kanchha being the Nepali driver and gentle gofer of the household.