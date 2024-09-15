Book Extract: The making of an egalitarian state

Equality: The courts, parliament and the people

We live in deeply polarised times. In the multiple conflicts that surround us, there is also a struggle for control over that most sacred of texts—the Constitution. Parliament claims for itself the power to amend the Constitution, arguing that it represents the will of the people.

The judiciary, on the other hand, has asserted its prerogative as the ultimate interpreter and protector of Constitutional values and ideals. This debate is most trenchant when the discussion moves to the ‘basic structure’ of the Indian Constitution. At its heart, the basic structure of the Constitution comprises those rights and features which makes the Constitution recognisable.

The proponents of the doctrine argue that amending something which is the very essence of the document would no longer be an amendment but would repeal it. For instance, one could amend the Constitution to provide for hereditary, dynastic rule. The Constitution would technically still exist but would not be recognisable in any form. This, the courts have held, is not permissible.

Relying on the basic structure doctrine, the courts have held that the power to amend the Constitution is limited and reserved for themselves the authority, to determine how much of the Constitution can be amended. On the other hand, the government has accused the courts of disturbing the delicate balance of power enshrined in the Constitution by using this doctrine to strike down Constitutional amendments passed by Parliament, charging them with usurping the domain of the legislature.

What forms part of the Constitution’s basic structure is a deeply contested issue. While the courts, over the years, have held different facets of the Constitution to be integral to it, they have decisively also held that certain fundamental rights guaranteed to citizens form part of this basic structure. These are the rights to equality, freedom and life. Together, these three rights have been held to constitute the ‘golden triangle’ of fundamental rights.

Chief Justice Y.V. Chandrachud wrote in 1980: 'Three Articles of our Constitution, and only three, stand between the heaven of freedom into which Tagore wanted his country to awake and the abyss of unrestrained power. They are Articles 14, 19 and 21. Article 31-C has removed two sides of that golden triangle which affords to the people of this country an assurance that the promise held forth by the preamble will be performed by ushering an egalitarian era through the discipline of fundamental rights, that is, without emasculation of the rights to liberty and equality which alone can help preserve the dignity of the individual.'