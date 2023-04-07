Book Extract: Throbbing with ‘Undefeated Despair’

If we look at today’s India and see how the State chooses to quell people’s struggles and rebellions against the many injustices— through tyrannical methods of thrashing, intimidating and arresting activists, intellectuals, media persons and minorities—there is a feeble but uncanny resemblance with Kashmir. Ironically, while the Modi government is trying to integrate Kashmir, what it is effectively doing is making India an extension of Kashmir. In terms of dilution of India’s federal polity and civil liberties, media regulation policy and tyrannical methods of dealing with protestors and rebellions with a slew of illegal detentions and vilification campaigns, the Indian mainland is experimenting with the Kashmir model elsewhere.

In May 2021, the Lakshadweep administration arbitrarily and unilaterally tweaked land laws, which is feared to have dispossessed local tribals of their homes and hearths and paved the way for obnoxious ‘development’ by industry and realtors. No consultations with locals and no environmental assessment. Every time a Kashmir-type experiment is replicated in some form and scale in another part the country, Kashmiris are quick to notice the similarities. A common refrain in Kashmir is that they came to integrate Kashmir into India, but it looks like they are integrating the rest of India into Kashmir. The downslide of democracy and civil liberties in mainland India is not so frightening yet, and there are still hopes of resistance struggles at the grassroots to keep that in check. But unlike in the rest of the country, there is still enough nationwide acceptance of the tyranny in Kashmir, with its cumulative mess of festering sores and an unsettled dispute. A resolution of the dispute in Kashmir, not as a piece of territory shared between India, Pakistan and China but in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people was always central to peace and the relevance of South Asia on the global map. It should have and could have happened long ago, but it didn’t, for lack of statesmen in both New Delhi and Islamabad. The scrapping of Article 370 has sealed the paths to peace because that formed the basis of any engagement with Kashmiris for an amicable resolution of the Kashmir conflict. Even if India’s journey towards a Hindu Rashtra is halted and reversed—a possibility—it is naïve to expect that Kashmir could [share] the same destiny.