Book extract: When Gandhi met Golwalkar

Title: Golwalkar: The Myth Behind The Man, The Man Behind The Machine | Author: Dhirendra K. Jha | Publisher: Simon & Schuster India | Pages: 416 | Price: Rs 899 (hardcover)

By the time Mahatma Gandhi returned to Delhi on 9 September 1947, his reputation was at a new high after his triumph in Calcutta. His three-day fast, which he had started on 2 September just when Calcutta had begun detonating around him, had produced miraculous results. The fast stirred people’s conscience, and in a little more than 24 hours, the city calmed down and communal mobs vanished from the streets.

Massive crowds of all faiths turned up at his house as repentant masses, weeping and begging him to give up his fast and save his life. But he refused to yield and broke his fast only on the evening of 4 September, when the local leaders of all faiths and parties pledged that there would be no further communal trouble in Calcutta.

‘My dear Gandhiji,’ wrote Mountbatten, ‘In the Punjab we have 55,000 soldiers and largescale rioting on our hands. In Bengal, our forces consist of one man, and there is no rioting. As a serving officer, as well as an administrator, may I be allowed to pay my tribute to the One Man Boundary Force?’

On hearing the news that Hindus and Muslims by their thousands were mingling and embracing after the fast in Calcutta, Mountbatten told Campbell-Johnson that Gandhi had ‘achieved by moral persuasion what four Divisions would have been hard pressed to accomplish by force’.

So, Gandhi’s presence carried a remarkable sign of hope amidst the dark tales that surfaced every now and then in Delhi. ‘At the railway station, he was met by Sardar Patel, for the first time without his usual smile and apt pungent joke,’ [notes] Pyarelal, Gandhi’s personal secretary (in Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase, Vol. X). ‘Delhi had become the city of the dead. In the car, the Sardar gave him the news. Since the 4th of September, communal riots had broken out in the capital.’