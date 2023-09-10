Book Extract: Why poor health hounds the poor

Title: Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health

Author: K. Srinath Reddy

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Price: Rs 599

---

Education or health? COVID-19 planted a cruel question for educators and public health experts to brood over. For two years, schools and colleges in most parts of the world were closed.

The reasons offered were that viral transmission was to be curtailed and young persons were both vulnerable to infection and could become active agents in infecting vulnerable adults because of their high mobility.

This had to be considered against the loss of education, which is well recognised to be an important agent for promoting health among individuals and populations.

What would be the delayed health effects of interrupted education? Besides, of course, the immediate COVID-19 related effects on mental health, through isolation and lack of socialisation with peers in a period of heightened anxiety, fear and grief? Or the rise in child obesity levels stoked by anxiety-driven overeating of junk foods and enforced physical inactivity?

Education: a positive influence on health

It is an axiom of public health that education improves the health of societies and protects the health of individuals. ‘A good quality education is the foundation of health and well-being.

For people to lead healthy and productive lives, they need knowledge to prevent sickness and disease.’ This is a declaration by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) that further affirms that ‘education is a catalyst for development and a health intervention in its own right’.