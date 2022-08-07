How migration triggered by the Partition influenced Indian cinema

When a book on undivided Punjab’s contribution to Indian cinema lands on your table days before the Independence Day, curiosity does get the better of you. When it is written by a Pakistani academic settled in Stockholm in Sweden, it goads you to turn the pages. I am glad I did.

Born in February 1947, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed has a PhD in Political Science from Stockholm University and is a Professor Emeritus there. But films, he confesses, were his first love.

“For us who grew up in Lahore in the 1950s and 1960s, the greatest joy and entertainment was to save enough pocket money to go and watch a film in one of Lahore’s film theatres… As a teenager I was so infatuated with a girl in our neighborhood that I did not do well in my exams. My father wrote a nasty letter to my mother, who lived in Karachi (my parents divorced in 1950 when I was only three and that scar has never really healed) blaming my poor results for listening to Radio Ceylon instead of doing my homework.”