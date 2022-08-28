How much of sugar is too much?

More broadly, the word ‘mishti’ (sweet) stood for a universe of things that looked, felt or smelt good—be it fragrance, colour, nature, music, voice, disposition, behaviour, affection and even anger…Mishti Meye was a way to describe a pretty girl. Language and literature reflected the importance of sweets in our lives. Phrases and idioms like ‘mukh mishti’ (which ranged in meaning from sweet words to sharing one’s happiness by treating others to sweets), ‘michhrir chhuri’ (a honeyed dagger)or ‘mone jilipir pyanch’ (to be as convoluted as the rings of the syrupy jilipi) were part of everyday parlance. The most popular children’s magazines of the day were called Sandesh and Mouchak, both named after sweets.

A story I heard growing up about my city’s craze for sweets was about a ‘sweet revolt’ in Calcutta, when sweets made of milk were banned by the Gandhian chief minister Prafulla Chandra Sen in August 1965, under the West Bengal Channa Sweets Control order. With mounting public rage, Sen had even delivered a speech on All India Radio justifying the legislation in view of a tough economic environment. Both the order and his speech incensed people so much that he was challenged in the Calcutta High Court, with the judges coming down heavily on him. Within a year, he and his party lost in the assembly elections. All for banning milk sweets? Maybe, maybe not, but the banning of milk sweets certainly tipped public opinion against him.

Mill-made, nutritionally inferior white sugar started appearing from the late nineteenth century, aided by protective tariff. Despite protests, bonfires and boycott of sugar and other British-manufactured products during the Swadeshi movement of 1905, the march of the cheaper refined sugar could not be stopped.

In 1907, Sir Richard Havelock Charles, a British physician stationed in India, made the alarming observation that type-2 diabetes was increasing rapidly among wealthy Bengalis living in Calcutta, whereas it was still rarer among the poor Punjabis. He linked this with an increasing intake of sugar. The famous sweet tooth of the region was going out of control.

Swami Vivekananda, the thoroughly modern saint with a prescient eye, wrote in his unforgiving prose: “Formerly, our village zamindars …would think nothing of walking twenty or thirty miles, and would eat twice—twenty koi fish bones and all—and they lived to a hundred years. Now their sons and grandsons…put on airs, wear spectacles, eat the sweets from the bazaars, hire a carriage to go from one street to another, and then complain of diabetes—and their life is cut short, this is the result of their being civilised…”