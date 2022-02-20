Lata Mangeshkar's childhood was loaded with responsibility

She lived comfortably for better part of her life, but her childhood was not as carefree. Lata Mangeshkar had to start working early to sustain her family. The legend jogs down the memory lane in conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir:

Nasreen Munni Kabir: In your childhood, were you very close to your sisters?

Lata Mangeshkar: Yes, we were. We’re still close. We love each other very much. We’re a close-knit family. We never fight. But we fought a lot when we were children. [laughs] I had lots of friends too. I played with all the girls and boys who lived on the ground floor of our house in Sangli.

My games were really terrible. I used to sit inside a car tyre and the girls would roll me down the street. I was really a very naughty child. I climbed trees, picked guavas and mangoes. I was quite notorious in our neighbourhood. I walked around with a stick in my hand, hitting everyone. I bullied everyone.

If we happened to see a film, we would come home and re-enact scenes from it. Along with our friends, we sisters staged plays that I wrote. These plays were heroine-oriented stories. My role was of a fiery kind of heroine, and Asha who was very young, was made to play the king’s daughter. Meena was the tough woman, a kind of vamp and the villain’s accomplice. My cousin, Pandharinath [Padmini Kolhapure’s father], whom we called ‘Babu’ played the villain.

We played gilli-danda and cards too. Baba fondly called me ‘Tata Baba’. Whenever Mai complained to him about my bad behaviour, he used to tell her: ‘I won’t be here long. But this girl will look after you all.’

NMK: If we may go back to the 1930s — what happened to your singing lessons during the time the family was facing financial problems? I believe your father had become virtually bankrupt.

LM: Baba produced three Marathi films through the Balwant Picture Company, a film company he set up with his theatre partners. The first of the three productions was Krishna Arjun Yuddha. But the films didn’t do well and he lost a lot of money. In 1937, he closed his film company down — that was the year Hridaynath was born in Sangli. Baba then revived the Balwant Sangeet Mandali, his theatre company.