Parenting in the Age of Anxiety

There are schools that are approaching this with sensitivity and care and getting it right. Rajani Khanduja, a counsellor at St. Mary’s, shared that ‘Sessions on menstruation and hygiene are done intensively with the girls, and we start with class four’. On why it is done separately for boys and girls, Rajani adds, ‘We start with the girls separately first because it’s sudden and intense and we don’t know how they are going to respond. There is no silence around it. Class nine presented an assembly on demystifying menstruation and the whole pad thing.’

Janani, a teacher and counsellor at the Shri Ram School in Gurgaon, recounts her experience of breaking the silence around periods and extending that understanding to parents. ‘It started with two kids running around in school, looking for pads, not being able to find them—and in their frustration they came up with the idea of a “period box”. They decided to have a circle time on it, and asked questions—why are there no pads accessible in the classroom? Why do we have to go to the nurse and ask for a pad which is then given to us wrapped in newspaper, or worse, a black plastic bag? One of the kids said, “It’s shameful if we have to feel shameful about this, after all the growing-up workshops we have had.”’

Janani recounts how the girls first had a circle time to ensure that they were all on the same page with their strategy and then brought in the boys of their class for a discussion. They swiftly organized a period box which had pads, panty liners, medication for cramps etc. There was the inevitable opening of pads, the cracking of jokes as the boys tried to get comfortable with the concept. The boys felt the box should be in the teacher’s cupboard but the girls refused. They insisted it should be placed in full sight for all to see. In their words—“We aren’t going to hide it. We will open it, we will take the pad, and none of us is going to feel embarrassed about the fact that we’re bleeding”. Once the first set of pads got over, it was the boys who volunteered to get the next set! How about that as an example of student agency!’

It didn’t stop there. The boys wrote a note to the parents and informed them about their participation in the period box. There was no dissenting voice from the parents. At a class assembly (incidentally for class eight), the principal addressed the entire staff, and the students told their teachers why they thought this was important to them and the girls told the sports teachers sitting there—“Sir, the next time I come with my diary, I will not say I am not well, I will just tell you I have my periods. You’ve got to deal with it if you’re uncomfortable, I’m not.”