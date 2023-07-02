Retweeting the story of Sálim Ali, the Birdman of India

In 1924, Sálim returned to Bombay after several interesting but unprofitable years in Burma. He now wanted to get a job and give Tehmina some comforts. Their income from their families was just enough to ‘keep the wolf from the door’, a rice-dal amount. Nothing left over for extras.

Perhaps he was beginning to feel a bit awkward about not earning anything. Society says that men are supposed to earn a living, and support their wives and children.

But Sálim did not want just any job. In Burma, he’d realised his heart wasn’t in business and trade. He wanted something connected with natural history, preferably birds. Eighty years ago, in the 1920s, this must have been like asking for an astronaut’s job today. Natural history was a very new field and you couldn’t hope to make a living as a naturalist or ornithologist.

Things have changed dramatically and I can think of many friends now who are naturalists. Then, the closest thing to a naturalist was the shikari, usually a British official with several ‘native’ helpers who did all the hard work while Sahib got the credit.