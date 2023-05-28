The Modi Years: He came, he saw, he ravaged

'India remains a bright spot in the global economy,' the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said in April 2016. This would all change in a few months as Modi executed his first ‘[master]stroke’, one that would gut the Indian economy and push millions into distress.

Demonetisation was the idea of a man with a diploma in mechanical engineering from Latur, a town in Maharashtra. Anil Bokil runs an institution called ArthaKranti (economic revolution), and describes himself as an economic theorist. His thinking was: in a country like India where 70 per cent of the population survives on just Rs 150 per day, why do we need currency notes of more than Rs 100?

He revealed in an interview days after Modi abolished 86 per cent of India’s currency how the prime minister had got the idea. In July 2013, soon after Modi was declared the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, Bokil went to Ahmedabad

with his colleagues and sought to make a presentation about an ArthaKranti proposal.

Modi gave Bokil ten minutes. ‘By the time I was done, I realised that he had listened to me for ninety minutes. He said nothing after I had made my presentation,’ Bokil said. This is not surprising. The idea that a simple, magical and transformational action could be executed by him would have transfixed Modi.

On the ArthaKranti website, the benefits of demonetisation which were conveyed to Modi at that meeting are listed, including: ‘Terrorist and anti-national activities would be controlled’, ‘the motive for tax avoidance would be reduced’, ‘corruption would be minimised’ and there would be a ‘significant growth in employment’. What’s not to like?

But there are no details about any of this nor how demonetisation would be executed and its benefits achieved. There is no reference to or analysis of what the fallout could be. ArthaKranti also proposed withdrawing the entire taxation system in favour of a transaction tax, accompanied by a