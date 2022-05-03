10-min online delivery platform Zepto raises $200 mn

Ten-minute delivery platform Zepto on Tuesday said it has raised $200 million, taking its valuation to around $900 million.



Just nine months after launching, Zepto posted a record 800 per cent revenue growth in the last quarter.



"We maintained a phenomenal 88-point NPS (net promoter score) and 60 per cent 'month-1 buyer retention' at scale. This execution over the past few months has made it clear to investors that Zepto will be one of the winners in Indian Q-Commerce," said Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO.



The latest Series D funding round was led by Y Combinator with new investor Kaiser Permanente.