877 foreign companies ceased their 'place of business' in India between 2014 & November 2021

Total 877 foreign companies have ceased their 'place of business' in India between 2014 to November 2021.



The Ministry of Corporate Affairs in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that Ford and Harley Davidson have not closed their place of business in India.



"Information about 'ceasing of operations' is not maintained by this Ministry. Foreign companies are required to register their 'place of business' in India as also ceasing of their 'place of business' in India with Registrar of Companies (RoC), Delhi under the provision of Section 380 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, as intimated by RoC, Delhi, 877 foreign companies have ceased their 'place of business' in India between 2014 to November 2021. Ford and Harley Davidson have not closed their place of business in India," said the written reply by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday.