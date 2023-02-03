Adani crisis: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

"As the regulator and supervisor, the RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability. The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes," the central bank said.



The RBI, the statement said, remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.



It further said that banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI.