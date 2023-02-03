Adani Enterprises to be dropped from Dow Jones sustainability indices

The exchanges also noted that the shortlisting of securities under ASM is purely on account of market surveillance, and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company or entity.



Adani Enterprises, on Wednesday night, said it will not go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.



Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.



Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.