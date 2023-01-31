UAE royals invest $400 mn in the Adani Group

On Sunday evening, Adani group said the Hindenburg report was intended to enable the US-based short seller to book gains by crashing stock prices.

The report had come just as a Rs 20,000-crore share sale at the group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, opened to anchor investors.

"All transactions entered into by us with entities who qualify as 'related parties' under Indian laws and accounting standards have been duly disclosed by us," it had said late on Sunday. "This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors." Hindenburg reiterated that it was short on the Adani group through US traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

In the January 24 report, it had called out the conglomerate's "substantial debt", which includes pledging shares for loans; that Adani's brother Vinod "manages a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities" that move billions into group companies without required disclosure; and that its auditor "hardly seems capable of complex audit work".

Hindenburg, which is known for having shorted electric truck maker Nikola Corp and Twitter, said the Adani group has responded to its questions on the source of billions of dollars that have flowed from Vinod Adani-associated offshore shell entities saying it is neither aware nor required to be aware of the source of funds.

Vinod Adani is the brother of Gautam Adani.

Separately on Sunday, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh had expressed confidence in the follow-on public offer of Adani Enterprises sailing through.

He likened the behaviour of Indian investors participating in the sell-off to the colonial-era Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

"In Jallianwala Bagh, only one Englishman gave an order, and Indians fired on other Indians," Singh told the Mint business daily, when asked why the market believed the Hindenburg report. "So am I surprised by the behaviour of some fellow Indians? No." At least 379 people were killed when Gen. Reginald Dyer on April 13, 1919, ordered about 50 Indian army soldiers to shoot at unarmed, peaceful civilian protesters.

Since Tuesday's close last week, shares of Adani Total Gas tanked 39.57 per cent, Adani Transmission tumbled 37.95 per cent, Adani Green Energy declined 37.93 per cent, Ambuja Cements went lower by 22.28 per cent and Adani Ports fell 21.55 per cent on the BSE.

In three days, shares of ACC tanked 18.47 per cent, Adani Enterprises fell 16.38 per cent, Adani Wilmar dipped 14.25 per cent, Adani Power (14.24 per cent) and NDTV (14.22 per cent).

The group firms have collectively lost over Rs 5.56 lakh crore in market valuation between Tuesday last week and Monday.