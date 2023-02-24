Adani group investments approved by Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's investment promotion body has approved two renewable energy projects of India's Adani group to be set up in the north and eastern regions of the island nation at a total investment of USD 442 million.

The wind power plant in Mannar will operate at a capacity of 250 MW (megawatt) while the wind power plant in Pooneryn will operate at a capacity of 100 MW.

"The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka has issued a letter of approval to India's Adani Green Energy Limited, for the two wind power plants to be set up in Mannar and Pooneryn at a total investment of USD 442 million," a release said on Thursday.

The two wind power plants of 350 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in two years and they will be added to the national grid by 2025.

The new project will generate 1500-2000 new employment opportunities.