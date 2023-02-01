Adani group stocks nosedive; Adani Enterprises tumble over 28 pc, Adani Ports over 19 pc

The Adani group stocks (including Ambuja, ACC and NDTV) have lost more than Rs 7 lakh crore or about 38 per cent of their combined market cap in the last five trading sessions, Manish Chowdhury, head of research at Stoxbox, said.



"With investors hoping for a breather following the successful closure of the Adani Enterprises FPO yesterday, it was another shocker when news emerged today that Credit Suisse has stopped accepting bonds of Adani group as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients. With several questions being raised about the group, it looks prudent to stay away from these companies till the dust settles," he added.



Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a mixed note after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade in Budget 2023-24.



The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 59,708.08. In contrast, the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,616.30.