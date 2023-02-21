The Adani saga: Group's market value drops below $100 billion

The combined market value of Adani group’s shares fell below $100 billion on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg.

Post the scathing report by Hindenberg Research, the Adani group has been battling plummeting stock market numbers, among other things.

The listed Adani stocks market cap is now even lesser than the top three big companies of India, RIL, TCS and HDFC bank, in terms of valuation.

The company conglomerate has lost more than $135 billion in market capitalization since January 24, reported The Times of India.