Adani Ports to acquire 95% stake in Odisha's Gopalpur Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday, 27 March, announced the acquisition of a 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Ports in Odisha, taking it over from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Orissa Stevedores Ltd at an equity value of Rs 1,349 crore.

Currently the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) firm SP Port Maintenance Pvt Ltd has a 56 per cent stake and Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL) has a 44 per cent stake in Gopalpur Ports.

The Gopalpur port is an all-weather deep-water berthing port situated in the Ganjam district of Odisha, with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

In a regulatory filing, APSEZ said that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the entire 56 per cent shareholding of the SP Group and a 39 per cent stake from OSL. OSL will continue as a joint venture partner with a 5 per cent stake, the filing added.

APSEZ also disclosed that the equity consideration for a 95 per cent stake is Rs 1,349 crore, with an enterprise value of Rs 3,080 crore, subject to closing adjustments.

In addition to the enterprise value stated above, there is a contingent consideration of Rs 270 crore estimated to be payable after 5.5 years, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions as agreed with the sellers, the Adani Group added. Along with deferred payments, the total enterprise value will be Rs 3,350 crore.