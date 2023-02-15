Adani saga: Grant Thornton, audit firm that overvalued Kingfisher Airlines, now hired by Adani

For industry watchers, the Adani saga only seems to be getting interesting and is rather far from being over anytime soon. Within a day of the Adani Group reported to have engaged Grant Thornton, the American consulting, audit and advisory services firm questions and news reports about its past integrity and ethics have surfaced.

This is the second hiring by Adani after New York-based law firm Watchwell was roped in to counter Hindenburg Research in court.

Unfortunately, for the Adani Group, its latest association with Grant Thornton has been reported in the media as being done with a firm that has ‘a history of faulty audits.’ Grant Thornton was penalised over $1.5 million by the British government last year for an inadequate audit of Sports Direct. It was reprimanded for concealing the fact that founder Mike Ashley's brother ran a delivery company for Sports Direct.