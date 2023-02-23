Adani Saga: Rise in overseas bond yields continue to spell bad news for Adani

Due to the inverse relationship between bond yields and bond prices, rising bond yields are bad for bond holders. Current bond prices decrease when yields increase. Like to everything else in the secondary market, bond yields also depend on the supply and demand balance. Bond yields are inversely related to bond prices. For example, suppose you have a 5-year bond with a 5 per cent coupon rate and a face value of Rs 10,000. The bond will pay you Rs 500 in interest every year.

If market interest rates rise above 5 per cent, investors will no longer purchase your bonds and will instead purchase new ones with an interest rate above 5 per cent. Thus, you will need to reduce the price of your bond in order to boost its yield. Due to the decreased face value, the coupon rate increases when the price is reduced, hence boosting the bond's yield. This shows how bond yields fluctuate dependent on the prevailing market interest rate.

"With the Hindenburg report and the cancellation of the follow-on issue, there is a great deal of uncertainty in the market, as evidenced by the rise in overseas bond yields," moneycontrol reported Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director of Resurgent India, a merchant bank, as saying.

The report, citing Prime Dadabase, further states that the Adani Group has redemptions of Rs 90,000 crore, including offshore bonds and commercial paper, over the next few years.