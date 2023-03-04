Adani sells stake in 4 companies for Rs 15,446 crore to US-based GQG Partners

The embattled Adani Group has sold minority stakes in four of its listed companies to US-based GQG Partners for Rs 15,446 crore as the apple-to-airport conglomerate, recovering from a sell-off triggered by a short-seller report, looks to shore up liquidity ahead of the USD 2 billion debt repayment due in the coming months.

It sold shares in flagship incubating firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), port company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), electricity transmitting firm Adani Transmission Ltd (AEL) and renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL).

"GQG is investing in Adani portfolio companies which own and operate the largest airport and port platform in India, largest private sector transmission and distribution platform in India and that will generate about 9 per cent of India's renewable energy capacity by 2030," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure," it added.

"This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth of Adani portfolio of companies," said Adani Group's chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh.

"We value GQG's role as a strategic investor in our infrastructure and utility portfolio of sustainable energy, logistics and energy transition," Mr Singh added.