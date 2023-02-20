Adani Total Gas hit hardest by $132-billion rout, but no relief in sight

Since the explosive Hindenburg Research report, the market value of Adani Group stocks has lost more than $132 billion, but none has been hammered more than the Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Since the short seller report was released on January 24th, the company's shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value. According to a Bloomberg report, the stock had previously been the most highly valued in the group and also had a relatively low liquidity level.

Hindenburg estimated that, on average, the value of seven of the conglomerate's shares was inflated by 85 per cent.