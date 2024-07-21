After backlash, PhonePe CEO apologises for comments on K'taka job quota bill

Amid a furore over his comments on the now-stalled Karnataka job quota bill, PhonePe CEO and Founder Sameer Nigam on Sunday offered an "unconditional apology" and said he never intended to insult the state and its people.

The move assumes significance as PhonePe drew criticism and boycott calls on social media after Nigam had slammed the now-suspended Karnataka government's quota-for-jobs bill, that had originally proposed reservation for locals in private sector.

Issuing a personal statement on Sunday, Nigam said PhonePe was born in Bengaluru and the team is incredibly proud of its roots in this city, which is well known for its world-class technology talent and vibrant diversity.

"I read some recent media articles, relating to a few personal comments that I made last week regarding the draft job reservation bill. I would first and foremost like to clarify that it was NEVER my intention to insult Karnataka and its people," Nigam said.

He added, "If my comments hurt anyone's sentiments in such a way, I am truly sorry and would like to offer you an unconditional apology."

Nigam said he has highest regards for Kannada, and all other Indian languages, and truly believes that linguistic diversity and rich cultural heritage is a national asset that all Indians should be proud of.