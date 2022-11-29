After FTX, now crypto finance firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy

"From inception, BlockFi has worked to positively shape the cryptocurrency industry and advance the sector. BlockFi looks forward to a transparent process that achieves the best outcome for all clients and other stakeholders," Renzi said in a statement.

The company said that platform activity continues to be paused at this time.



BlockFi has $256.9 million in cash on hand, which, it said, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.



According to a report from Decrypt, the company is also planning to lay off "a large portion" of its workers.