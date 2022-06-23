AI adoption to add $500 bn to India's GDP by 2025: Nasscom

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data utilisation strategy can add $500 billion to India's GDP by 2025, a new Nasscom report showed on Thursday.



The AI adoption in four key sectors -- BFSI, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail, healthcare, and industrials/automotive -- can contribute 60 per cent of the total $ 500 billion opportunity, according to "AI Adoption Index" Nasscom, EY and Microsoft, EXL and Capgemini.



Though the current rate of AI investments in India is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8 per cent and poised to reach $881 million by 2023, it will still represent just 2.5 per cent of the total global AI investments of $340 billion.



This creates a massive opportunity for Indian enterprises to accelerate investments and adoption of AI to drive equitable growth across sectors.



For India to achieve its $1 trillion GDP goal by FY 2026-2027, it needs to have a strong correlation to the maturity of AI adoption, the report noted.