Air India Express suspends flight cabin crew member for allegedly smuggling gold

"Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities," the spokesperson added.



The Air India Express cabin crew member on a Bahrain-Kochi flight was nabbed by the authorities at the Kerala' airport for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold on Wednesday. Sources said that the accused allegedly kept the gold wrapped around his hands and covered it under his full sleeves uniform.