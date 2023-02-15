Air India places orders for 470 planes with Airbus, Boeing; deals estimated to be worth USD 80 bn

There will be an option to buy 70 more aircraft that could take the total transaction value to USD 45.9 billion.



Modi and President Biden welcomed the announcement of the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries", according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).



On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed a multi-billion-pound deal by Airbus and Rolls-Royce to supply new aircraft to Air India as a landmark moment for the country's aerospace sector and reiterated his commitment to continue building ties with India.



Airbus India head Remi Maillard said the company will deliver the first A350 aircraft to Air India by the end of this year and that the deal with the airline also marks the European aviation major's "emphatic return" to the wide-body segment in India, which is the fastest growing aviation market.