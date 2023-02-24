Air India plans on hiring over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots in 2023

Tata Group-owned Air India is planning to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023, as part of its massive expansion plan.

This announcement comes less than a fortnight after the airline signed major deals with Airbus SE and Boeing to supply 470 aircraft.

The airline also plans to lease 36 aircraft and out of them, two B 777-200 LR have already been inducted.

In a release on Friday, Air India said it "plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations".

Between May 2022-February 2023, the airline hired more than 1,900 cabin crew. "Over 1,100 cabin crew have been trained in the last seven months (between July 2022-January 2023), and in the past three months, approximately 500 cabin crew have been released for flying by the airline," the release said.