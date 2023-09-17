Akasa Air takes legal route in dispute with former pilots

Akasa Air, India's youngest airline, has initiated legal action against 43 former pilots who left the airline without serving their mandatory notice period. The airline, which began operations in August 2022 and currently boasts a fleet of 20 aircraft, alleges that the abrupt departure of these pilots violated their contractual obligations, disrupted its operations and tarnished its reputation.

Last month, senior executives from Akasa Air, including CEO Vinay Dube, approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), alleging that Air India Express's recruitment of their pilots violated aviation regulations and hindered their operations. DGCA's mediation efforts to resolve the issue amicably failed.

In response, Tata Sons-owned Air India Express has refuted the allegations, asserting that the recruited pilots from Akasa had fulfilled their contractual obligations by paying bond amounts of up to Rs 50 lakh (approximately $67,000 USD), thereby covering their training costs. The dispute has now led to legal proceedings, with Nora Chambers representing Akasa and Air India Express hiring the legal firm Indus Law to defend its position.