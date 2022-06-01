Alibaba best-paying tech company in China despite crackdown

"The size of an annual bonus reflects a company's financial performance, which is also an important symbol of an industry's rise and fall, and can even act as a barometer of the economy," Lin Fan, founder and Chief Executive of Maimai, was quoted as saying in the report.



Tech companies in China are paying hefty salaries and bonuses but this scenario might change with China planning to further shift its policies to control domestic tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent.



Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly "intends to shift policies regarding its control over the country's major tech companies such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings".



"The move is apparently aimed at revitalising the internet sector and propping up the Chinese economy, which is losing momentum amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the country's zero-Covid policy".