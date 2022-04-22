Amazon acquires Indian social commerce startup GlowRoad

E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that it has acquired homegrown women-focused social commerce startup GlowRoad for an undisclosed sum.



In a statement, the company said the acquisition will help it meet the commitment to digitise 10 million local Indian businesses by 2025.



"Amazon continues to explore new ways to digitise India and delight customers, micro- entrepreneurs and sellers and bringing GlowRoad onboard is a key step in this direction," a company spokesperson told IANS.



The acquisition comes at a time when the social commerce industry in India is booming, with players like Flipkart's social commerce platform arm Shopsy and Meesho.