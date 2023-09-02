Amazon e-commerce business acquirer Benitago files for bankruptcy

Amazon e-commerce business acquirer Benitago Group has filed for bankruptcy in the US, listing both assets and liabilities ranging from $50 million to $100 million.

Founded by Benedict Dohmen and Santiago Nestares in 2016, Benitago connects with self-starting Amazon business owners who are looking to sell their businesses.

According to the filing, the company sought protection from creditors in the US Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, reports TechCrunch.

“Benitago has plans to restructure its debt and potentially sell off some parts of its business in bankruptcy,” the report noted.

The court filing listed entities, including intellectual property rights to 15 brands that sell over 300 products, including health supplements, office products and beauty products.