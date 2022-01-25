Amazon faces backlash for selling products with Tricolour imprint

"Amazon has often insulted India's tricolour flag by selling shoes, shoes and toilet seat covers, masks, etc," another user wrote, with a hashtag #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag.



Several users reported that the tech giant is selling shoes with Tricolour imprints on them.



"Let us respect the sacrifices made by our National heroes who laid their lives for the freedom of India. Let us unitedly oppose the denigration of our National Flag," another user wrote.



"Let us boycott these products on Amazon," it added.



Few users also pointed out that using the flag on several products is against the flag code of India.