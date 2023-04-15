Amazon, Google CEOs 'hint' at more layoffs amid economic meltdown

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, the Alphabet and Google CEO said: "We are trying to accomplish that across many different ways. We're literally looking at every aspect of what we do, and as we said on our last earnings call, we're thinking about how to re-engineer our cost base in a durable way."



"We are definitely being focused on creating durable savings. We are pleased with the progress, but there's more work left to do," he was quoted as saying.



Google had in January laid off 12,000 employees in its first round of layoffs.



"We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," Pichai had said in a statement.



Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January, saying that as "we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions".



In March, the e-commerce giant announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.