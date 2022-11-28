Amazon now shuts wholesale distribution biz in India

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners," a company spokesperson said in a statement.



Amazon had launched its distribution service to empower local kirana stores, pharmacies and department stores in the country.



Last week, Amazon said it is shutting down its food delivery business in India, a day after it announced the shut down of its edtech vertical in the country.



Amazon started its food delivery service in India in May 2020.