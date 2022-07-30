Amazon reduces headcounts by 1 lakh, sees stabilisation in workforce

Amazon has reduced its direct workforce by nearly 1 lakh, the largest sequential drop in its history, primarily at its fulfillment centres and distribution network.



The e-commerce behemoth still employs over 15 lakh people, highest in the tech world.



According to Brian Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer, Amazon plans to become more cautious in its hiring at its headquarters and other facilities going forward.



"I think it's right for people to step back and question their hiring plans. We're doing that, as well. I don't think you'll see us hiring at the same pace we did over the last year, or the last few years," he told reporters after the company declared its quarterly results.