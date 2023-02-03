Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre; Gujarat exempted

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand name 'Amul', on Friday increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat.



Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Anand-headquartered federation, said the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat.



"We have increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for markets other than Gujarat, such as Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. As of now, there is no increase in milk prices in Gujarat," he told PTI.