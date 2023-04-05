Apple reveals first glimpse of its grand India retail store in Mumbai

Apple will also possibly launch a retail store in New Delhi at a later date.



The tech giant has set another all-time revenue record for the India market, along with quarterly records in Brazil and India.



Apple CEO Tim Cook said recently that looking at the business in India, "we set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year and so we feel very good about how we performed".



"That's despite the headwinds that we talked about. India is a hugely exciting market for us and a major focus. We broughtAthe online store there in 2020. We will soon bring Apple Retail there," Cook had announced in February.