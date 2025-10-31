Apple sets all-time revenue record in India on iPhone 17 demand

Apple has reported an all-time high revenue in India for the September quarter, driven by robust sales of the newly launched iPhone 17 and its expanding retail presence in the country. The milestone formed part of the company’s strongest global performance yet, with worldwide sales reaching $102.5 billion.

This marks Apple’s 14th consecutive quarter of record iPhone sales in India, underlining the company’s accelerating growth in one of its most important emerging markets.

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook credited the surging demand for the iPhone 17 for the record results and said he expects the momentum to continue into the December quarter.

“We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September-quarter revenue records in dozens of markets,” Cook said during the company’s post-earnings call. “We also set a September-quarter revenue record in emerging markets, and an all-time revenue record in India.”