Apple sets all-time revenue record in India on iPhone 17 demand
Tech giant’s September-quarter results highlight India’s growing role in its global growth story amid strong iPhone sales and retail expansion
Apple has reported an all-time high revenue in India for the September quarter, driven by robust sales of the newly launched iPhone 17 and its expanding retail presence in the country. The milestone formed part of the company’s strongest global performance yet, with worldwide sales reaching $102.5 billion.
This marks Apple’s 14th consecutive quarter of record iPhone sales in India, underlining the company’s accelerating growth in one of its most important emerging markets.
Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook credited the surging demand for the iPhone 17 for the record results and said he expects the momentum to continue into the December quarter.
“We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September-quarter revenue records in dozens of markets,” Cook said during the company’s post-earnings call. “We also set a September-quarter revenue record in emerging markets, and an all-time revenue record in India.”
Cook also pointed to Apple’s two new retail stores in India, launched earlier this year in Mumbai and Delhi, as a key contributor to the growth. The company has been steadily expanding its footprint in the country, aligning with India’s rise as both a major consumer market and a manufacturing hub.
According to IDC India, Apple is projected to sell around 15.5 million iPhones in India in 2025, a 25 per cent year-on-year increase, even as total smartphone shipments in the country are expected to fall by 4 per cent over the next five years to 155 million units by December.
Analysts say Apple’s success in India reflects a combination of rising premium smartphone demand, local manufacturing incentives under the government’s Make in India initiative, and the company’s focus on a direct retail and service network.
With record-breaking performance and growing brand strength, India is fast emerging as one of Apple’s most promising growth frontiers outside the United States and China.
With agency inputs